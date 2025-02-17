Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 62 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MMC opened at $228.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.17 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.