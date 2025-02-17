AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AvePoint Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -388.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Caci sold 20,215 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $346,080.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,890 shares in the company, valued at $10,133,156.80. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $171,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,270,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,793,921.76. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in AvePoint by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 161,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $2,068,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AvePoint by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,161,000 after buying an additional 99,725 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

