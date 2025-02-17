AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2025

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AvePoint Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -388.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Caci sold 20,215 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $346,080.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,890 shares in the company, valued at $10,133,156.80. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $171,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,270,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,793,921.76. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in AvePoint by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 161,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $2,068,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AvePoint by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,161,000 after buying an additional 99,725 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AvePoint

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.