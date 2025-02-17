BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,429,200 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 1,587,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) by 311.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:BAESF opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

