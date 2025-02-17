Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $256.71 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 401,775 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.70% of Comfort Systems USA worth $256,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $391.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.80 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,591.90. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

