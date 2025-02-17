Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $522.21 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,776 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.97% of AutoZone worth $522,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AutoZone by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,429.84.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.2 %

AutoZone stock opened at $3,461.94 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,680.96 and a 12 month high of $3,484.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,315.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,197.63. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $32.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

