Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 846,741 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,040,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 846,741 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.13% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $950,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $1,309,864.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,797,302.40. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $422,148.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,357.86. The trade was a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,964 shares of company stock valued at $20,622,925 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

ALNY stock opened at $256.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 0.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $304.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.