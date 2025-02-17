Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in January

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BPHLY opened at C$42.20 on Monday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 52-week low of C$38.15 and a 52-week high of C$50.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.34.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from Bank of the Philippine Islands’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

