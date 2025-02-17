Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE BHC opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BHC. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

