Beacon Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,198 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 201.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 669.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 55,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 94,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

