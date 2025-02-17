Beacon Capital Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NeoVolta in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in NeoVolta in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoVolta in the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoVolta by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoVolta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,768,000. Institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOV opened at $3.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of -1.44. NeoVolta Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

NeoVolta ( NASDAQ:NEOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.84%.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of NeoVolta from $4.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

