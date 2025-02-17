Best Telecom Stocks To Watch Now – February 16th

Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, and ServiceNow are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks refer to shares of companies that operate in the telecommunications industry, which includes providing services such as telephone, internet, and television. Investors may choose to buy telecom stocks as they offer potential for growth and dividends based on the performance of these companies within the sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,966,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,073,216. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.33. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.03. 13,981,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,443,483. The company has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $207.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.86.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $985.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,070.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $972.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

