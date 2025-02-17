Blockchain Stocks To Watch Now – February 16th

Oracle, Applied Digital, and Riot Platforms are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are stocks of companies that are involved in the development, adoption, or utilization of blockchain technology. These stocks represent companies that are leveraging blockchain to improve efficiency, transparency, and security in various industries, such as finance, supply chain, healthcare, and more. Investors see blockchain stocks as a way to gain exposure to the growing trend of blockchain technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.50. 7,255,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,755,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a 12-month low of $106.51 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day moving average is $165.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 42,892,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,388,150. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,542,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,925,144. Riot Platforms has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 4.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Read More