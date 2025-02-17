Blue Chip Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $42.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $43.43.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

