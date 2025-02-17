Blue Chip Partners LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Blue Chip Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,966,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,994,000 after buying an additional 447,647 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 860,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,292,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 93,968 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $75.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

About Tecnoglass

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.