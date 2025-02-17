Blue Chip Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,742,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,379 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 27,142,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,048,000 after buying an additional 1,229,789 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,559,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,913,000 after buying an additional 11,779,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,728,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,490,000 after buying an additional 473,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,898,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,365,000 after acquiring an additional 596,078 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $49.25 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. UBS Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

