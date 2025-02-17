Blue Chip Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,582,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,940,000 after acquiring an additional 357,909 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 345,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

