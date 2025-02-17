Blue Chip Partners LLC Sells 759 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 5T Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 145,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,754 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.50 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

