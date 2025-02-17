Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 2,641 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 146.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10,522.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 190,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 188,568 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 131,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,363,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMG stock opened at $169.73 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.13 and a 52-week high of $199.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

