Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $127.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.18. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.