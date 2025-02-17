Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,584,515,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

AMD stock opened at $113.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day moving average is $138.75. The stock has a market cap of $183.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

