Blue Trust Inc. Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,807 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,411 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,091,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 941.9% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $86.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

