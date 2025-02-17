Blue Trust Inc. Has $861,000 Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $33.59 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

