Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RJF. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.09.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 1,170 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $198,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,730.03. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $1,594,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,755.36. This represents a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,488 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $159.63 on Monday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

