Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.