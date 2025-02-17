Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 164.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IXN stock opened at $87.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $82.93. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $88.40.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

