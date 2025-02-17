Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Booking worth $146,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Booking Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,044.40 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,919.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,510.94.
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
