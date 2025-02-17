Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Booking worth $146,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,044.40 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,919.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,510.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Booking from $4,657.00 to $4,470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,044.43.

Read Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.