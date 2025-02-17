Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $53.85 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

