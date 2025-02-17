Brokerages Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) PT at $227.15

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (down from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $181.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.39. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $178.72 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $757,874.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,956. The trade was a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

