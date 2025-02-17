Brokerages Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Target Price at $180.80

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.80.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS
Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,352,932,000 after acquiring an additional 55,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,588,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,248,773,000 after purchasing an additional 194,294 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 364.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,671,000 after buying an additional 292,372 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of KEYS stock opened at $183.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $184.35. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Keysight Technologies
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.