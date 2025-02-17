Brokerages Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Target Price at $180.80

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $60,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,820 shares in the company, valued at $828,027.80. This trade represents a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,941. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,352,932,000 after acquiring an additional 55,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,588,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,248,773,000 after purchasing an additional 194,294 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 364.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,671,000 after buying an additional 292,372 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $183.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $184.35. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.