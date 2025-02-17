Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.13% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PSP opened at $70.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.20 million, a P/E ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.