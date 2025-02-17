Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $882,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,478 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intel by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $393,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227,458 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865,308 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,426,000 after buying an additional 9,422,136 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 224.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $244,302,000 after buying an additional 7,207,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Intel Trading Down 2.2 %

INTC stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

