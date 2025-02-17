Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 835 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.20% of First Community Bankshares worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $759.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07.

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

