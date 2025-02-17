C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AI. DA Davidson raised C3.ai to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut C3.ai from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $358,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,053.76. The trade was a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 552,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $18,252,022.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,968 shares in the company, valued at $44,173,422.72. This trade represents a 29.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,642,974 shares of company stock valued at $59,727,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in C3.ai by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in C3.ai by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

