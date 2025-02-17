Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,850,000 after buying an additional 79,268 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 952,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 310,250 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,026,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $295.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.30 and a 200-day moving average of $286.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.29 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,940. This represents a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.