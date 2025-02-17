Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Stock Position Boosted by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,810 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $30.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.