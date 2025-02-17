Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys 5,555 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 839.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $82.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

