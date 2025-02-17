Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys 7,914 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 471.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 61,645 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 657,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 477,382 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 150,765 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 162,397 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

