Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLI stock opened at $81.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.98. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $1,380,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,145.32. The trade was a 45.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Northcoast Research raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

