Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,188.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 626.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $353.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.14. The company has a market cap of $170.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.05 and a 1 year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $398.57 per share, with a total value of $39,857.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,977.21. This trade represents a 3.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,173,226.38. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.13.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

