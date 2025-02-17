Centerpoint Advisory Group Invests $1.18 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $409.47 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $406.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.49 and a 200-day moving average of $396.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

