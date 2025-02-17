Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

CGAU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Desjardins lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 152.3% in the third quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 46,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

