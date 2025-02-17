CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in January

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $635,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,314.58. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,389 shares of company stock worth $2,355,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CF Industries Stock Performance
CF opened at $82.45 on Monday. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.39.
CF Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.
CF Industries Company Profile
CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.
