CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in January

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $635,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,314.58. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,389 shares of company stock worth $2,355,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Barclays cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF opened at $82.45 on Monday. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.39.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.