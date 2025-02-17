Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 9,886 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,372.41 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $489.47 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,271.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,134.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.68.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

