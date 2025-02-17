Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $11.38 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $85.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

