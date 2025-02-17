Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $12.47 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of NetApp worth $12,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in NetApp by 2,833.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth $44,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $119.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.80 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.87.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 38.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total transaction of $52,672.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,063.95. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $2,529,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,114.01. This represents a 44.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,248,501. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

