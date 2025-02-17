Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $14.09 Million Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Veralto worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veralto by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Veralto by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Veralto by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VLTO opened at $98.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.16. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

