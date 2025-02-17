Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,279 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of First Solar worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 429.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,003 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $159.76 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.70 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.04. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

