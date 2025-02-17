Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,279 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of First Solar worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 429.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,003 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
First Solar Price Performance
First Solar stock opened at $159.76 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.70 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.04. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar
First Solar Profile
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Solar
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.