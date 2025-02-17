Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Trimble worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 3.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Trimble Price Performance

Trimble stock opened at $74.29 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.69. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

