Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Raises Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,515,000 after acquiring an additional 811,692 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.1% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,151,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,037,000 after acquiring an additional 712,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,310,000 after acquiring an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

