Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,109 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Water Works worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,739,000 after purchasing an additional 125,128 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 106,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 42,094 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $125.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $150.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

